Juggernaut Price Tops $1.58 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $3.67 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 341.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.39 or 0.00458623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00095207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00562021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.