JulSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $41.14 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

