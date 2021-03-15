Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,018 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 378,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 140,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.40 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.