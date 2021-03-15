Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $10.82 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 169% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00451487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00070477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.20 or 0.00548471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

