Karbo Market Cap Tops $1.98 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,499.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00391783 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,973,174 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

