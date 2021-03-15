Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Down to $42.74

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $39.71. Kaspien shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 740 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 923.43% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

