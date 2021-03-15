Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00236657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00056420 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.23 or 0.02241553 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

