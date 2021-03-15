Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.30

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 8390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWHIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

