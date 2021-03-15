KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. KB Home accounts for 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of KB Home worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

