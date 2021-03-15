KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get KE alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.