Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 5,348 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Popular worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Popular by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 168,481 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 753.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 54,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

