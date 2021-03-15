Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $89.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.