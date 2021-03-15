Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.