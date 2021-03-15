Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

