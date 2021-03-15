Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 1.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of KBR worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

KBR opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

