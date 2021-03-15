Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

