Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Culp worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

CULP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

