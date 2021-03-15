Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

