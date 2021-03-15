Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $6,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.