Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after buying an additional 812,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.