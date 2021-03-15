Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brunswick worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of BC stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

