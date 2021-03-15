Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

