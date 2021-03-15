Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Virtu Financial worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

