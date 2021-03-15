Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

NYSE:VAC opened at $188.90 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

