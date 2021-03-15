Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of TTEC worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TTEC by 32.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

