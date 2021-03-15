Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Hillenbrand worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $51.82.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.