Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

