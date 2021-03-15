Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $99.03 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

