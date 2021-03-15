Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $221.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.