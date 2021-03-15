Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.