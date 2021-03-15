Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

