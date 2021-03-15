Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PPBI stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.