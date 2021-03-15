Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 12,234 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of City Office REIT worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.