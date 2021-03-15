Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 155,865 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,865 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.17 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

