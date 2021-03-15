Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International accounts for about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

