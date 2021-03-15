Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

GBCI opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.