Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $142.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

