Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.03 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.