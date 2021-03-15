Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,559 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group accounts for about 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $84.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

