Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Synovus Financial worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.