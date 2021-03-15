Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,834 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $13,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Equitable by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 677,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 371,758 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Equitable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.59 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

