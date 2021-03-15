Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 69,100 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Primoris Services worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

