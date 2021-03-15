Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,308 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE MDU opened at $31.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.