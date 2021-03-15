Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Apogee Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

