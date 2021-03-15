Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,003 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 191,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTB stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

