Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,086.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESE stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

