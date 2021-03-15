Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $314.30 million and $7.98 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,014,544 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

