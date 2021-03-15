KeeperDAO Price Tops $332.73 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $332.73 or 0.00607930 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $12.12 million and $4.41 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00454083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.27 or 0.00548636 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

