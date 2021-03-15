Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $2.47 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

