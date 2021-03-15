Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.02. 764,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

